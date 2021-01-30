Who is through to The Voice UK 2021 battle rounds? Meet the contestants in each coach’s team
will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and new coach Anne-Marie have been busy shaping their teams. Here's who made it through to the battles from the blind auditions.
Season 10 of The Voice UK has now completed its fifth round of blind auditions, and the coach’s teams are looking pretty impressive so far.
The series kickstarted on January 2nd, with will.i.am, Tom Jones, and Olly Murs being joined by new coach Anne-Marie a they took to their infamous revolving red chairs in the search for the next big superstar.
The show has just had its fifth round of blind auditions, and there’s been a cheeky new format twist this year with the new “Block” button. This allows coaches to stop another coach from turning round for a contestant if they wish to have the act on their team.
Anne-Marie used it on Saturday night (30th January) to block Olly from stealing her act, 34-year-old Jason Hayles following his impressive performance of No Church in the Wild’ by Jay-Z and Kanye West, over which he rapped his own lyrics.
Contestants from the blind auditions will go through to the battle rounds, where each team will be cut down even further.
So who is already through? And which team are they on? Here are all The Voice UK 2021 contestants so far.
The Voice UK 2021 contestants
Team Will
Okulaja
Instagram: @okulaja_
Twitter: @JamesOkulaja
One of the youngest contestants in the competition at just 17-years-old, student Okulaja performed his own rendition of Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish at his blind audition.
Kezia
Instagram: @keziasoul
Singer-songwriter/mummy Kezia, 33, belted out Your Love Is King by Sade at her blind audition.
Jérémy Levif
Jérémy is a 29-year-old teacher.
Instagram: @jeremylevifmusic
Twitter: @JLevif
Janel Antoneshia
Instagram: @janelantoneshia
Twitter: @janelantoneshia
The 27-year-old singer Janel from Dudley performed Love And Hate by Michael Kiwanuka at her audition.
Benjamin Haycock
Instagram: @benjaminhaycock
Twitter: @BenjaminHaycock
The 24-year-old singer, who hails from Devon, performed his own song called Restlessness at the blind auditions.
Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao / BrokenPen
Instagram: @brokenpen
Twitter: @brokenpen
The 28-year-old from London performed I Can by Nas at his audition.
Adeniké
Instagram: @Adenike_music
Twitter: @Adenike_music
The 28-year-old Ministry of Justice worker from South London performed Get Here by Oleta Adams at her audition.
Victoria Heath
The 37-year-old admin assistant and mum-of-two from East Sussex performed One by Lewis Capaldi for her audition.
Team Tom
Hannah Williams
Instagram: @hannahsoulwilliams
Twitter: @HWAffirmations
Hannah, 38, is a singer and vocal coach. She sang Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison at her audition.
Mariam Davina
Instagram: @mariamdavina
Twitter: @mariamdavina
The 18-year-old part time hairdresser from London performed Anyone by Demi Lovato at her blind audition.
Wura
Instagram: @wura_abimbola
Twitter: @GoldAbimbola3
The London-based singer, 31, sang Strange by Celeste at her audition.
Esther Cole
Instagram: @esthercolemusic
The 21-year-old singer from Cornwall performed Let Me Down Slowly by Alec Benjamin at her audition. She attended the audition with her friend Yana Bing, who also performed, however, unfortunately didn’t get through.
Mide
Instagram: @midesmusic
The 33-year-old singer from London performed My Love by Jess Glynne at his audition.
Jake O’Neill
Instagram: @jakeoneill97
The 23-year-old from Ormskirk sang I Want Love by Elton John during his blind audition.
Bejamin Warner
Instagram: @benjaminrmusic
The 23-year-old waiter from Manchester performed Make Me Feel by Janelle Monae in his audition.
Team Olly
Nathan Smoker
Nathan is a 20-year-old digital marketing intern from South East London.
Matt Croke
33-year-old musical theatre performer Matt Croke from Sheffield performed Come What May for his audition.
Jordan and Wesley
Instagram: @jwmusiq
Twitter: @jwmusiq
Jordan, 27, and Wesley, 30, are brothers from Coventry. Together, they performed Go Get It by Mary Mary for their blind audition.
Joe Topping
Instagram: @joetoppingmusic
Twitter: @josephtopping
The 42-year-old stay at home dad from The Wirral performed Forever Young by Bob Dylan at his blind audition.
Alex Harry
Instagram: @alexharrymusic
Twitter: @AlexHarryUK
Alex is a 27-year-old musician from Coventry. He performed idontwannabeyouanymore by Billie Eilish for his blind audition.
Leah Cobb
Instagram: @leahhcobb
Leah Cobb, 16, from Newcastle, performed Ex’s & Oh’s by Elle King at her audition.
Grace Holden
Instagram: @graceholdenmusic
The 18-year-old from Essex performed Wherever You Will Go by The Calling at her audition.
Andrew Bateup
Instagram: @andrewbateup
Twitter: @andrewbateup
The 31-year-old singing-teacher performed How Am I Supposed To Live Without You by Michael Bolton for his audition.
Team Anne-Marie
Leona Jorgensen
Instagram: @norskovmusic1
Leona, 26, is a full-time musician from Sheffield. She performed Post Malone & Swae Lee’s Sunflower for her blind audition. Anne-Marie picked her after her recognising her voice from a social media clip she’d seen prior to the show.
Lauren Drew
Instagram: @_laurendrew1
Twitter: @LaurenDrew2
Musical theatre performer Lauren, 27, sang Mama Knows Best by Jessie J at her audition.
Chanel Yates
Instagram: @chanelyates_
Twitter: @_chanelyates
The 21-year-old from Sheffield sang Adore You by Harry Styles at her blind audition.
Sweeney
Instagram: @sweeneyldn
Fitness instructor and dancer Sweeney, 30, performed Bad Blood by Nao at his blind audition.
James Robb
Instagram: @jamesrobbmusic
The 27-year-old from Hitchin performed Shape of My Heart by Sting at the audition.
Jason Hayles
Instagram: @JasonHayles9
Twitter: @JasonHayles9
The 34-year-old from London performed No Church in the Wild by Jay-Z & Kanye West at his audition.
Cameron Ledwidge
Instagram: @cameronledwidge
Twitter: @CLedwidgeMusic
The 18-year-old student from Denny in Scotland performed Heather by Conan Gray at his audition.
