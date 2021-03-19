The Voice UK’s Tom Jones says he and Hannah ‘couldn’t have picked a better song’ for the final

After two and a half months of heartfelt performances and hard-fought battles, The Voice UK airs its finale this weekend.

Advertisement

Sir Tom Jones will take to the stage with his finalist Hannah Williams, and it sounds like viewers are in for the performance of a lifetime.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, about their duet on Saturday night, Jones reveals: “I think we picked a really good song for both of us. You need a song that you can sing, because we don’t want it to be too quirky or to try to get too clever.

“You try different things out, then you think, ‘Well that’s good, but is it going to do her justice?’ And I think we do with the one we chose. I don’t think we’re going to get any better than this. I don’t think we could have picked a better song to show off Hannah, and myself!”

ITV

To get through the competition, the 38-year-old singer has sung her heart out, battling against the other The Voice UK 2021 contestants.

And it seems Tom always had an inkling she’d be with him in the finals, admitting he’d been thinking about performing live with her for some time.

“She is a real singer, and I love that,” he gushes. “I like all kinds of voices, but when I first heard Hannah singing, I thought, ‘This person is a singer and hopefully, if everything goes well, I may get a chance to sing with her.’ That always goes through our minds. We think ahead, especially in the blind auditions. All you’re doing really is listening to the way they sing and as time goes on, you think to yourself, ‘Well what is it going to be like if I take this person forward?'”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When it came to Hannah, Tom had no worries, adding: “I [was] thinking, ‘I’d love to sing with Hannah and I’m sure we could do a hell of a duet together!’ I mean that’s that’s been on my mind for a while now.”

If Hannah is crowned this year’s champion, it will be Tom’s third win on the show, following Ruti Olajugbagbe in 2018 and Leanne Mitchell, who was the first ever winner of the show in 2012.

So, what would it mean to beat the other coaches?

“I always look at it like, may the best man win. But when I say that, actually we don’t win, it’s the person that we have coached. But we are also winning ourselves as that tells us – it tells me anyway – that I made the right choice and I picked the right song!” Jones explains.

For Williams, victory would give her opportunity to do what she does best, with a bigger audience. She has already released three albums and regularly performs around Europe as part of a group known as Hannah Williams & The Affirmations.

ITV

“I have a very clear vision of what I want to do, regardless of what the outcome of Saturday is,” she says.

“I intend to be straight back into the studio, getting down and getting music out as soon as I possibly can and making the most of this incredibly advantageous experience.”

Advertisement

The Voice UK final airs on Saturday night at 8:30pm on ITV. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.