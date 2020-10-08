Speaking about the news, Trainor said: “I had such a great time being a coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone!

“I wish I could come back for Season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!”

The Voice UK added: “Huge congratulations to Meghan on the wonderful news she is expecting her first child. Meghan has been a fantastic coach on The Voice UK and we look forward to seeing Meghan return for the end of Series nine, coming soon to ITV.

"Everyone at The Voice UK and ITV would like to wish Meghan the very best in 2021 and beyond.”

Trainor is still slated to appear on the semi-final and final of the 2020 series, which previously was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. She will join the judges and singers virtually whilst remaining in LA.

ITV have not yet announced who will replace Trainor, who currently sits alongside Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs on the show’s coaching panel. Trainor, 26, replaced Jennifer Hudson for the 2020 series.

The All About That Bass singer also previously appeared as a guest mentor on the US version of The Voice.

Although the ninth series of The Voice UK kicked off in January 2020, coronavirus social distancing guidelines halted production. However, the contest is set to return later this month.

Advertisement

The Voice UK will return to ITV this October. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.