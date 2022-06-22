The streamer has yet to confirm a fourth season of the superhero family drama, but it seems highly likely that we'll see the gifted (or rather, not so gifted...) Hargreeves siblings once more.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy has just landed on Netflix, and those viewers who raced through the season will know that plenty of questions were left unanswered, with yet another cliffhanger finale.

We'll of course keep this page updated with any announcements or news of a series renewal, which - fingers crossed - will hopefully be revealed soon, given that season 3 is now available on Netflix.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Umbrella Academy season 4.

Will there be a fourth season of The Umbrella Academy?

Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy

Nothing has been confirmed by Netflix, but given the show's popularity - and the fact that season 3 ended on several cliffhangers - we'd expect there to be at least one more season.

Should Netflix confirm a fourth season, we anticipate it will air sometime in 2024, given the length of time needed to create a show with both an ensemble cast and plenty of special effects.

Who will star in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Although some major characters' fates are up for debate, we anticipate that the show's ending will mean that all the central characters in The Umbrella Academy cast will return in some shape or form, including:

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves/The White Violin/Number Seven

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves/Spaceboy/Number One

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves/The Kraken/Number Two

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves/The Rumor/Number Three

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves/The Séance/Number Four

Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves/The Boy/Number Five

Adam Godley as Pogo

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves/The Monocle

Justin H Min as Ben Hargreeves/The Horror/Number Six and Ben Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Two

What will happen in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Justin H Min as Ben Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy

We won't go into too many details here – for that, you can check out our Umbrella Academy season 3 ending explained feature – but suffice to say that the gang managed to save the universe once more, but with the world rewritten so that Umbrella Academy are stripped of their powers and their adoptive father Sir Reginald in control.

Meanwhile, the fate of The Sparrow Academy's Sloane Hargreeves (who also happens to be Luther's new wife) is up for debate.

There's also a post-credits scene, featuring Justin H Min’s Ben Hargreeves, as he appears to track down his birth parents - possibly indicating a future storyline for the potential fourth season.

Is there a trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 4?

There's no trailer or teasers for The Umbrella Academy season 4 as it's yet to be formally announced, or begin filming. We'll keep this page updated.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is streaming now on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

