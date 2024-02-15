Umbrella Academy season 4 release date confirmed by Netflix
Get ready for the last Hargreeves hurrah!
It's a bittersweet time for all fans of The Umbrella Academy, because while Netflix has confirmed the release date for season 4, it'll sadly be the last run of the series.
Netflix confirmed the release date of the highly anticipated season on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: "The final season of The Umbrella Academy arrives 8 August 2024!"
The comic book adaptation will see everyone's favourite – albeit dysfunctional – Hargreeves siblings back for one last adventure.
Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin J Min and Ritu Arya will all be back, no doubt annoying each other as they have to save the world from yet another disaster, likely caused by them... again!
Not much is known about the plot of season 4, but showrunner Steve Blackman previously teased that the stakes will be higher than ever.
"I think inevitably if we got a season 4, it’s going towards an endgame," Blackman told TheWrap. "I think at a certain point, I’m not sure where we’d go after season 4. We have to be careful."
He continued: "My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It’s a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show.
"I’m not saying I couldn’t do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."
While there is some time before fans will find out the fate of the Hargreeves siblings, we do know it'll be the last time they're all on screen causing mayhem.
Speaking of ending the show after four seasons, Blackman said: "I know where I want to go. I know where I want it to end, and if we're lucky enough, I hope the fans will get to see it."
The Umbrella Academy season 4 will arrive on Netflix on Thursday 8th August. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
