The cast are keeping tight-lipped on what's to come, but Page, who plays Viktor Hargreeves, offered a tidbit to RadioTimes.com while promoting his new film Close To You, saying: "I’m not really allowed to say anything but it’s gonna be, as per usual, very fun, classic Hargreeves chaos and hijinks."

We'll take a bit of Hargreeves chaos and hijinks any day.

The Umbrella Academy season 4. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

It was recently revealed that season 4 of The Umbrella Academy will be released on 8th August – so we don't have too long to wait, with the very first footage being revealed in a sizzle reel from Netflix.

More like this

The footage appears to confirm the return of Alison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), with the character's fate left uncertain at the end of season 3.

Read more:

All of the siblings seen together once again as they down a shot, declaring: "One last shot, for old time's sake."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While details about the plot are still thin on the ground, showrunner Steve Blackman previously teased what's to come before season 4 was confirmed.

He told The Wrap: "My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before.

"It’s a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show."

As for how that major cliffhanger from season 3 will be resolved, only time will tell.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will arrive on Netflix on Thursday 8th August. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.