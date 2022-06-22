But this time they’re faced with adversaries they never anticipated: their resurrected father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), and themselves. Well, sort of.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 has returned to our screens for a third season on Netflix , as the Hargreeves siblings find themselves in another alternate timeline and preparing to do battle with some new foes.

We’re talking about the Sparrow Academy: an alternate group of Hargreeves children, including a very-much-alive Ben – as opposed to the ghostly form that follows Klaus around everywhere – who audiences first got a glimpse of at the end of season 2.

Though not quite alternate versions of the unruly Umbrellas, the well-oiled Sparrow Academy do represent what life could have been like had a number of variables been different, and if Ben (Justin H Min) hadn’t died when he was younger, ripping apart the team.

New season 3 cast member Genesis Rodriguez, who plays Sloane Hargreeves, recently what fans need to know about the Sparrows, saying: "The Sparrow Academy is a completely different family. Um, equally as dysfunctional. But they really are crime fighters. They’re organised, they have trained their entire lives. And they’ve dedicated their lives to stopping crime. And they’re kind of a big deal."

Wondering who would win in a showdown between individual members of each group? Read on for everything you need to know about the Sparrow Academy team's powers.

Alternatively, why not get reacquainted with The Umbrella Academy gang's powers before diving into season 3.

The Sparrows' powers in The Umbrella Academy season 3

Number One (Marcus) – super strength

Justin Cornwell as Marcus in The Umbrella Academy Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Played by Justin Cornwall, Marcus, or Number One for the Sparrows appears to have similar powers to Luther, though prior to the supernatural transformation that turned him from the neck down into a human/ ape hybrid.

Number Two (Ben) – can summon tentacles

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Ben’s (Justin Min) powers are the same as they were in the previous universe; he can push out massive tentacles from another dimension from his torso.

Ben was Hargreeves’ Number Six as a member of The Umbrella Academy. Now, he’s Number Two for the Sparrows, meaning he’s likely to be more of a threat.

Number Three (Feinsteins) – can manifest birds

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves and Britne Oldford as Fei in The Umbrella Academy Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Played by Britne Oldford, The Sparrow’s Number Three is able to summon and create birds from within her body. After that, she can control them, see through their eyes (she doesn’t have her own) and harness the creatures as weapons.

Number Four (Alphonso) – human voodoo

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Cazzie David as Jayme, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Netflix

Alphonso (Jake Epstein) is able to inflict any injuries he sustains upon his opponent. A human voodoo doll, if you like. In episode 1, he tricks Allison into hitting him in the face, only for her to feel the effect of the punch.

Number Five (Sloane) – gravity control

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme in The Umbrella Academy Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) holds the power to control gravity; she can move things and make herself and others fly.

Number Six (Jayme) – can spit psychedelic venom

Portrayed by Cazzie David, Jayme has one of the more unpleasant powers of the Sparrows. She is able to spit psychedelic venom from her mouth that shows convincing illusions to her foes. As Netflix officially describes it, the effects of the venom "sends her targets into their heads and out of the fight".

Number Seven (Christopher) aka Existential Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube

Christopher in The Umbrella Academy season 3

Yes, Chris is actually a floating cube for some reason, and has energy-based powers including paralysing rays and telekinesis. He can also reshape his cube body into some other shapes for specific purposes.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 streams on Netflix from Wednesday 22nd June. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

