In the season 2 finale cliffhanger, viewers learnt that - following a family sojourn to the 1960s - the original Hargreeves siblings had returned to the present-day to find themselves replaced, after their resurrected adoptive father decided to establish The Sparrow Academy instead of The Umbrella Academy in an alternate timeline.

Netflix's superhero family drama The Umbrella Academy is returning for a third season, and its cast of gifted Hargreeves siblings has just doubled.

Netflix previously announced the cast for The Sparrow Academy, with the likes of Justin Cornwell and Cazzie David joining the series cast alongside returning stars including Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Ritu Arya.

What's more, the gang are once again facing an apocalyptic event in season 3, but will they team up with their Sparrow counterparts? (You can read our verdict of the third season in our The Umbrella Academy season 3 review here.)

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in The Umbrella Academy season 3.

Elliot Page plays Viktor Hargreeves

(L to R) Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Who is Viktor Hargreeves? Otherwise known as 'Number Seven', he's gifted with telekinesis and the ability to control sound waves. At the end of the first season, he caused the apocalypse - but he mellowed out in season 2 after his memory was wiped during a time-jump to the 1960s.

Where have I seen Elliot Page before? The Oscar-nominated star of Juno, he's known for Flatliners, Inception, and for starring in the X-Men franchise as Kitty Pryde.

Aidan Gallagher plays Five Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher in The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Who is Five Hargreeves? Able to jump through time and space, 'Number Five' is in fact far older than the other Hargreeves siblings (due to his time-travelling), despite his youthful appearance.

Where have I seen Aidan Gallagher before? Outside of The Umbrella Academy, he's best known for his roles in Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and in Dawn.

Emmy Raver-Lampman plays Allison Hargreeves

(L to R) Tom Hopper as Luther, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy

Who is Alison Hargreeves? 'Number Three', she's gifted with the power to manipulate reality just through her voice. A mother to a young daughter, in season 2 she also got married when she found herself stuck in the still-segregated Deep South in the 1960s.

Where have I seen Emmy Raver-Lampman before? The stage and screen actress is perhaps best known for her role in The Umbrella Academy, but she's also starred in the likes of Central Park and Blacklight.

Tom Hopper plays Luther Hargreeves

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Who is Luther Hargreeves? 'Number One', he's gifted with super-human strength, and has been in love with his adoptive sister Alison since they were teenagers.

Where have I seen Tom Hopper before? He played the ill-fated Dickon Tarly in Game of Thrones, and has appeared in the likes of Merlin, I Feel Pretty, and Tormented. More recently he appeared in The Hitman’s Wife's Bodyguard, and SAS: Red Notice​.

Robert Sheehan plays Klaus Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Who is Klaus Hargreeves? 'Number Four' is gifted with the ability to communicate with the dead (although he's often felt like his gift is more like a curse, leading to substance abuse issues). He's highly charismatic, somehow charming his way into becoming a cult leader in season 2.

Where have I seen Robert Sheehan before? He rose to fame as an immortal superhero in Misfits, and has since gone on to star in the likes of Mortal Engines, The Last Bus, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Killing Bono, and the National Geographic's Genius: Picasso.

David Castañeda plays Diego Hargreeves

(L to R) Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Who is Diego Hargreeves? A skilled knife thrower who was locked away in a 1960s psychiatric hospital in season 2, where he met and began to fall for Lila Pitts.

Where have I seen David Castañeda before? The actor has starred in Switched At Birth, El Chicano, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Colm Feore plays Reginald Hargreeves

Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Who is Reginald Hargreeves? The eccentric billionaire who adopted a group of gifted children and founded first The Umbrella Academy, and then The Sparrow Academy in an alternate timeline.

Where have I seen Colm Feore before? The actor has starred in Chicago, The Chronicles of Riddick, Bon Cop Bad Cop, Thor and House of Cards.

Ritu Arya plays Lila Pitts

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts in The Umbrella Academy Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Who is Lila Pitts? Gifted with the ability to mimic the powers of others, she is the adoptive daughter of The Handler (played by Kate Walsh prior to the character's death).

Where have I seen Ritu Arya before? She's known for Humans, The Good Karma Hospital, Doctor Who, Sticks and Stones, Feel Good, and more recently in Red Notice (as Inspector Urvashi Das) alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Justin H. Min plays Ben Hargreeves

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Who is Ben Hargreeves? In the first two seasons, Ben (gifted with the ability to shoot tentacles out of his chest) was visible only to his adoptive brother Klaus, having died before the events of season 1. In season 3, however, we're introduced to the alternate timeline version of Ben who is very much still alive.

Where have I seen Justin H. Min before? He's starred in After Yang, Faking It, CSI: Cyber and Pure Genius.

Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves (Number One)

Justin Cornwell as Marcus in The Umbrella Academy Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Who is Marcus? The Sparrow Academy's 'Number One', he's the group's leader and equivalent to Luther; clever and compassionate, "he is as smart as he is strong", according to the official character description.

Where have I seen Justin Cornwell before? He's known for The InBetween, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, I Am the Night, and Training Day.

Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves (Number Three)

(L to R) Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Britne Oldford as Fei in The Umbrella Academy Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Who is Fei Hargreeves? A member of The Sparrow Academy, she has a special connection with ravens.

Where have I seen Britne Oldford before? He's starred in Free Guy, American Horror Story, The Path, The Flash, and Blindspot.

Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves (Number Four)

Who is Alphonso Hargreeves? Another member of The Sparrow Academy, the character's official description reads: “Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humour."

Where have I seen Jake Epstein before? The stage and screen actor in perhaps best known for playing Craig in Degrassi: The Next Generation, Chuck in Designated Survivor, and Brian in Suits.

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves (Number Five)

(L to R) Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme in The Umbrella Academy Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

Who is Sloane Hargreeves? The character's description reads: “A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing."

Where have I seen Genesis Rodriguez before? She voiced Honey Lemon in Big Hero Six and its recent spin-off TV series, and has starred in Hours, Tusk, Man on a Ledge, and The Fugitive.

Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves (Number Six)

Who is Jayme Hargreeves? The Sparrow Academy's Number Six, "Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows," according to the character description.

Where have I seen Cazzie David before? The writer, actress and director (whose father happens to be comedy legend Larry David) co-created and co-starred in the series Eighty-Sixed, among other projects.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 streams on Netflix from Wednesday 22nd June. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

