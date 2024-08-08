And it certainly appears that Blackman hasn't pulled any punches with the finale. Speaking more recently to RadioTimes.com, he exclusively told us that the "very, very big ending" could be divisive with fans – and that he was braced for some fans to "hate" it.

But is this really the end of the series? Or is there a chance that it could yet return for a fifth run at some point later down the line? Read on for everything we know so far.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Could there be a The Umbrella Academy season 5?

As things stand, this will be the last season of the show – which Netflix announcing that the series would be officially ending with season 4.

More like this

However, Blackman hasn't ruled out the possibility of a change of heart somewhere in the future, telling RadioTimes.com that, "I really hope it's not the end of The Umbrella Academy, or the universe of The Umbrella Academy."

He added: "I think there's a lot more story to be told with other characters as well, not just this family. I think Gerard Way, and Gabriel Bá who created it have a lot of thoughts as well. So I hope it isn't the end, but we'll see."

The series is based on Way and Bá's comic book series of the same name, which has run for a total of 32 issues, so there's definitely the possibility for more stories should Netflix change their current stance – as Blackman says, we'll just have to wait and see.

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts in The Umbrella Academy season 4. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Given that season 4 is currently confirmed to be the last, however, we wouldn't expect a new run any time soon – although we'll of course be on the lookout of any news to the contrary.

Interestingly, the final season is actually shorter than had originally been intended, with Blackman initially hoping to tell the story over ten episodes rather than the eventual six.

"At the time, it seemed like the right amount," he explained about the shift to a shorter season. "And, you know, I had to do a little bit of compressing because we thought it’d be a bit more material.

"But it turned out to be a perfect number. I really feel like, could we have done more? Yes, but I think the six we have are just the perfect way to end the season."

The Umbrella Academy season 4 is streaming now on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.