Soon enough, the siblings must team up to - you guessed it - save the world from apocalypse as they discover a dangerous secret society led by the bizarre Gene and Jean Thibedeau (played by newcomers to the series Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally).

But, as they face the world ending once again, they have to wonder if the problem lies somewhere closer to home.

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy season 4. Netflix

Season 4 starts off as gripping as ever, as we're reintroduced to the siblings without their powers. It gives us an intriguing set-up in the form of a secret society whose knowledge of The Umbrella Academy is worryingly accurate, bringing the stellar Offerman and Mullally into the fold seamlessly.

It introduces various exciting threads throughout the show - but with such a short episode count, the pay-off feels rushed.

There's no faulting the cast, whose chemistry with each other has only grown, offering up an enthralling family dynamic. But, ultimately, they're just not given enough time in the measly six-episode final run.

Victoria Sawal as Jennifer/Rosie, Justin H Min as Ben Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. Netflix

One of the most interesting threads this time around lies with Lila (Ritu Arya) and Five (Aidan Gallagher), whose journeys interweave in a way that no one will see coming.

Arya and Gallagher are mesmerising to watch as an unlikely duo, particularly in episode 5, which allows us to spend more time with them than anyone else - but by the end of the season, it feels like their stories are unfinished.

Robert Sheehan excels with the darker storylines he's been handed, breaking hearts while still providing Klaus's signature eccentricity, while Raver-Lampman doesn't shy away from the complexities of Allison's character as she's reunited with her daughter Claire, and David Castañeda's Diego has an interesting new storyline to contend with.

Despite being one of the most powerful members of the family, Elliot Page's Viktor feels a little sidelined, although we do find some resolution with his character and he continues to be a force to be reckoned with on screen, while Tom Hopper just is Luther, the Number One ready to protect his family (even if he's confused about how to do it).

The standout of the season, though, is Justin H Min as Ben, who is given the material and absolutely runs with it. Grappling with a new version of his character, it can't have been an easy feat to pull off, but he, at least, is given the time to shine with a thoughtful storyline - and, finally, a question that has been plaguing the siblings and viewers alike since season 1 is answered.

Season 4 feels as though it's been approached in the same way it would have for a 10-episode run, which is understandable, but just doesn't work here. Individually, the episodes are beautiful, action-packed and surprising - and well worth still spending your time on.

Most of the individual elements you want from The Umbrella Academy are still there, embedded somewhere in the six episodes - the family drama, the irreverent soundtrack, the brutal fight scenes, the shock twists, and, of course, the looming threat of the end of the world. But, as a whole, it feels muddled and incomplete, especially as we head towards the end.

So, what about that final episode, the last ever outing for The Umbrella Academy? It's still beautiful, it's still emotional, and it's still an ending that makes sense for our dysfunctional heroes. But it feels rushed, and it feels like it fails to wrap up certain storylines. How can it in such a short run?

Its unclear why exactly The Umbrella Academy season 4 was shortened, but it was a mistake. And, while our final outing with the Hargreeves siblings is still one hell of a ride, it's impossible not to wonder what could have been.

