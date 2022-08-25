Umbrella Academy to end with fourth and final season on Netflix

The series follows an unconventional family of adopted siblings, each of whom has a unique superpower that they once used to fight crime under the watchful eye of their mentor: eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves.

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth season at Netflix , which will serve as the concluding chapter in the comic book adaptation.

The team split apart under unpleasant circumstances, but came back together years later following the death of their father figure and have since faced off against three apocalyptic scenarios.

Expect a fourth one to rear its head in the final season, which is set to reunite the entire main cast, although no story details have been made available at this time.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” said showrunner Steve Blackman.

“But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore currently lead the The Umbrella Academy cast, with season 4 additions to be announced in due course.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 was a strong performer for Netflix this summer, debuting in late June with 124.5 million hours watched across its first five days, according to the streamer's internal ranking chart.

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves and Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Netflix

While the series is now wrapping up, showrunner Blackman will be sticking around at Netflix, as The Hollywood Reporter writes he'll be leading an adaptation of PlayStation game Horizon Zero Dawn for the service.

The sci-fi drama, set thousands of years in the future, imagines a society populated by both primitive tribes and advanced machinery, which is built on the ruins of the present day United States.

News of the Umbrella Academy's renewal came with a tweet, featuring a special version of the show's iconic logo.

