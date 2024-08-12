In season 3, viewers saw Luther fall in love with and marry Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), The Sparrow Academy's number five. During the finale, the Hargreeves were transported to a world in which they no longer had their powers, but Sloane disappeared.

While it could make sense for her to not reappear, the stance weakens as Luther had died just before the universe reset and then later came back to life, but show runner Steve Blackman has said her absence was ultimately down to "logistical reasons".

"I never got to do the Luther-Sloane storyline that I wanted to do this season," Blackman told TVLine.

"I wanted Sloane to be alive, just not remembering Luther, and him trying to get her to love him again. For logistical reasons, we just couldn't make it work. We just couldn't make it happen."

With only six episodes in the final Hargreeves outing, Blackman wishes he had "more time" to explore their love story.

Luther actor Tom Hopper admitted there is an "incomplete" element of Luther and Sloane's arc.

"There's an element where it's never really mentioned [throughout season 4]," he told the publication.

Fans of the series have been sharing their disappointment over Sloane's absence on X (formerly known as Twitter.

"Okay but the fact that after season 3 of Umbrella Academy we were made to believe we'd see Sloane again and then we literally never see her???" one user penned.

Another wrote: "Where is Sloane? I don't even get why she didn't come out of the elevator in season 3 with the rest of them? Like she just disappeared? And it's not like The Sparrows had to not exist because Ben made it out just fine."

