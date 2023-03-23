The series is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk and was first announced back in December 2020 , less than two years after the book's release.

New Netflix thriller series The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso, focusing on the story of a low-level FBI agent who gets caught up in a conspiracy leading all the way to the Oval Office.

Alongside Basso, the series also stars the likes of Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau and Fola Evans-Akingbola. But who else appears in the 10-episode run and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Night Agent.

The Night Agent cast

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Night Agent – read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

Hong Chau as Diane Farr

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington

DB Woodside as Erik Monks

Eve Harlow as Ellen

Phoenix Raei as Dale

Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield

Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora

Gabriel Basso plays Peter Sutherland

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

Who is Peter Sutherland? Peter is a young, low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings. However, he soon finds himself propelled into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Where have I seen Gabriel Basso? Basso is known for appearing in the series The Big C as well as films including Hillbilly Elegy, The Kings of Summer and Super 8.

Luciane Buchanan plays Rose Larkin

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

Who is Rose Larkin? Rose is a tech entrepreneur who has fallen on hard times. When assassins come for her relatives, she uncovers dark truths about her family and Peter becomes her newfound protector.

Where have I seen Luciane Buchanan? Buchanan is known for appearing in series including Sweet Tooth, Mr Corman and The New Legends of Monkey.

Hong Chau plays Diane Farr

Hong Chau as Diane Farr in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

Who is Diane Farr? Diane is chief of staff at the White House. She takes Peter under her wing as he investigates what happened to Rose’s aunt and uncle.

Where have I seen Hong Chau? Chau was Academy Award nominated for her role in The Whale, while she is also known for appearing in Downsizing, Inherent Vice, The Menu, Homecoming, Watchmen and Bojack Horseman.

Fola Evans-Akingbola plays Chelsea Arrington

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

Who is Chelsea Arrington? Chelsea is a Secret Service agent in charge of security for the vice president’s daughter.

Where have I seen Fola Evans-Akingbola? Evans-Akingbola is known for appearing in Death in Paradise, Ten Percent, Game of Thrones, Siren, Black Mirror and Trying.

DB Woodside plays Erik Monks

DB Woodside as Erik Monks in The Night Agent. Netflix

Who is Erik Monks? Erik is a Secret Service agent who returns to his job after a long hiatus.

Where have I seen DB Woodside? Woodside is best known for his roles in Lucifer, 24, Suits, Single Ladies and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Eve Harlow plays Ellen

Eve Harlow as Ellen in The Night Agent. Netflix

Who is Ellen? Ellen is an unpredictable killer.

Where have I seen Eve Harlow? Harlow has had previous roles in Titans, Agents of SHIELD, Star Trek: Discovery, The 100, Heroes Reborn and The Rookie amongst other series.

Phoenix Raei plays Dale

Phoenix Raei as Dale in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

Who is Dale? Dale is an assassin and both Ellen's romantic and work partner.

Where have I seen Phoenix Raei? Raei is best-known for his roles in Clickbait, The Heights and Wentworth Prison.

Sarah Desjardins plays Maddie Redfield

Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

Who is Maddie Redfield? Maddie is the vice president's daughter and is currently a college student.

Where have I seen Sarah Desjardins? Desjardins is known for her roles in series such as Impulse, Riverdale, Under the Banner of Heaven and Yellowjackets.

Enrique Murciano plays Ben Almora

Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora in The Night Agent. Dan Power/Netflix

Who is Ben Almora? Almora is the head of the Secret Service.

Where have I seen Enrique Murciano? Murciano is known for appearing in films such as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Black Hawk Down and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, as well as series such as Bloodline and Step Up: High Water.

