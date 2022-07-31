Season 6 saw some particularly monumental events occur in the lives of Archie, Veronica and the gang, with creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa saying in an interview with TV Line : "We kind of thought: What if Stephen King and M Night Shyamalan were in the writers' room this season?"

Riverdale has had quite the run since it debuted back in 2017. From faked deaths to cults and spells in prison, right the way through to superpowers and alternate universes, these characters have seen it all.

The season 6 finale certainly brought all the shocks and thrills we've come to expect, but is the show coming back for more?

Read on for everything you need to know about Riverdale season 7.

Has Riverdale been renewed for season 7?

The cast of Riverdale The CW

It has, but unfortunately the news is bittersweet. While the show was renewed for a seventh season back in March, in May it was confirmed that this would in fact be the show's last.

When he announced the show was ending, Mark Pedowitz, network president at The CW, said: "I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff.

"We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday, who is thrilled by this news, and we will treat the show in the manner it deserves…. We want to make sure it goes out the right way. I think they, too, felt that seven years is the right amount. As a fan myself, I do want to do what is right for the show."

So while fans are likely excited that they get to go on one last ride with these characters, it's still going to be emotional knowing how soon things are coming to an end.

When will Riverdale season 7 be released?

Jughead, Betty and Archie in Riverdale Warner Bros/The CW

We don't yet have a confirmed release date for Riverdale season 7 just yet, but we do know it is set to air sometime in 2023, premiering on The CW in the US and on Netflix here in the UK.

We'll keep this page updated as and when we get further information or an exact release date confirmed.

Riverdale cast: Who will be back for season 7?

Betty, Archie and Veronica in Riverdale Warner Bros/The CW

We don't yet have a full confirmed cast list for season 7 just yet, but we'd expect all of the central characters from season 6 to return for more in season 7. Therefore, we'd expect all of the following to be back:

KJ Apa as Archibald "Archie" Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Elizabeth "Betty" Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Forsythe Pendleton "Jughead" Jones III

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Charles Melton as Reginald "Reggie" Mantle

Vanessa Morgan as Antoinette "Toni" Topaz

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty

Madchen Amick as Alice Smith

Erin Westbrook as Tabitha Tate

Meanwhile Kiernan Shipka, who recently reprised her role as Sabrina from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for a crossover, has also teased that she could return for another guest role in season 7.

She told Collider: "Yeah, she has to come back. I think they're gonna need her help again. Like for entertainment's sake, I would say [they should] lean into the chaos – no pun intended – as much as they can and work hard and have faith that it's all gonna work out, but at the end of the day, just truly probably call Sabrina again. I think they're gonna need her, to be quite honest."

Is there a trailer for Riverdale season 7?

There isn't a trailer for Riverdale season 7 just yet, but you can watch the promo for the season 6 finale and relive all the drama right here.

Riverdale season 6 is now available in full on Netflix UK, with season 7 coming in 2023. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

