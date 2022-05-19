Riverdale confirmed to end with season 7

The CW drama, created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, first landed on our screens back in 2017 .

After more than five years on our screens, Riverdale is officially coming to an end.

Riverdale quickly built up a huge fan base with its reimagining of the Archie Comics characters, making instant stars out of its young cast, including Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott.

However, the long-running series will wrap after its upcoming seventh season, the network has confirmed.

The news was announced as The CW unveiled its fall 2022/23 schedule on Thursday (19th May).

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones in Riverdale Jack Rowand/The CW The CW

Speaking about the show ending, network president Mark Pedowitz said: “I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff.

“We had a long conversation with Roberto yesterday, who is thrilled by this news, and we will treat the show in the manner it deserves…. We want to make sure it goes out the right way.

“I think they, too, felt that seven years is the right amount."

He added: “As a fan myself, I do want to do what is right for the show.”

Riverdale was renewed for season 7 back in March 2022, along with fellow CW dramas Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew and Kung Fu.

Season 6 premiered in the US in November 2021 and returned for the second half of the season in March this year, with season 7 set to air sometime in 2023.

Riverdale hasn’t been the only show to get the axe: Dynasty, Charmed, Naomi, 4400, In the Dark and Roswell and New Mexico were also cancelled last week, along with the previously axed Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow.

Riverdale season 6 airs on The CW in the US and is available to stream on Netflix UK. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

