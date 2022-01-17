Ming-Na Wen wants Agents of SHIELD character to return in Doctor Strange sequel
The Marvel star says that she'd love to see Melinda May return in an MCU movie.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen SHIELD agent Melinda May but if Marvel star Ming-Na Wen has her way, then we’ll be reunited with the character in the future.
Wen, who played May on Agents of SHIELD from 2013 until the show ended in 2020, has said that she’d love to to reprise the role in an upcoming Doctor Strange sequel – although we fear it might be too late for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
When asked which Marvel project she would want to drop May into, Wen told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that Doctor Strange would be her top choice.
“Oh gosh, I mean, any of them. I’m such huge fans of all the characters. I mean, I love Doctor Strange because I’m… I don’t want to say what they call his fans [laughs], but I am definitely a Benedict Cumberbatch fan.
“And I used to always joke about Chris Hemsworth and Thor, but I’m gonna stop doing that because my husband doesn’t like it too much, even though he knows I’m just joking. [laughs] But any of them, any of them, you know? Especially with Black Widow, I think that would be really cool to have, like, an all-female thing happen.”
Wen has recently traded the Marvel universe for Star Wars, with the actor currently starring as mercenary Fennec Shand in Star Wars spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, alongside Temuera Morrison.
