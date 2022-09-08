Lucifer showrunner "loved" Gwendoline Christie's Sandman version

Ellis portrayed the character in his own series, Lucifer , while Christie's version was introduced in the long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman , both of which are currently on Netflix .

After seeing six seasons worth of Tom Ellis in the role of Lucifer Morningstar, an adaptation of the biblical Lucifer created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, fans were greeted with an entirely new version earlier this year played by Game of Thrones ' Gwendoline Christie.

Some had wondered whether Ellis would continue playing the role in The Sandman, yet that wasn't to be. However, it seems there are no hard-feelings from the Lucifer camp, as one of the series's showrunners, Joe Henderson, has now weighed in on Christie's version, saying that he "loved" her in the role.

Henderson told TVLine: "I loved her. I love it. It’s funny, many of the fans were like, 'Why isn’t it Tom Ellis?' If you watch the show you see why, because her Lucifer is cruel, and brutal, and awesome. And it would break our hearts if Tom Ellis played that version of it, because ours is very sweet and kind."

Henderson also said that he loves "the differences" between the two versions, and will likely have made a million fans' hearts skip a beat when he said: "I want to write the road trip spin-off of the two of them traveling America together and getting in trouble!"

Despite this tease, the chances of a crossover seem unlikely, and Ellis appears to have hung up his wings for good after his show ended, saying that season 6 "was an opportunity for every character in their own way to say goodbye properly, and that never really happens."

However, fans could still get to see more of Christie's version of the character - the future of The Sandman hasn't yet been confirmed yet, but showrunner Allan Heinberg has said that the team are "ready to go" if a second season does get the greenlight.

The Sandman season 1 and Lucifer seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

