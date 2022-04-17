Sutherland led the cast of the series for its initial eight-season run, which ended in 2010, before returning four years later for London-based revival series Live Another Day.

24 star Kiefer Sutherland has said he would be open to returning for another season of the action-packed drama series, considering the story of counter terror agent Jack Bauer to be "unresolved".

The franchise has now been dormant since 2017, when US broadcaster FOX attempted to launch a new iteration without Sutherland's involvement titled 24: Legacy, which was scrapped after just one season.

Now, in an interview with GQ Magazine, the Designated Survivor star has expressed interest in returning to the show, but only if there was a strong narrative hook for bringing Bauer back.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“I miss it. It was an incredible experience,” said Bauer, while reflecting on his time with the show. “I have learned that you’re just better off not to be definitive about your answer of whether you will do something or not do something.

"I love playing that character. I do believe the story is unresolved. If something were to be written that made sense to me and that I thought was going to contribute to the franchise then I would be behind it, even if my participation in that were to be limited.”

As for potential storylines, Sutherland's suggestion is introducing the next generation of characters via a rescue mission for his own, with Bauer thought to be trapped in international territory.

He added: "I think the only thing that would ever make sense — and I’ve told [Howard Gordon, executive producer] this — is that you launch the new cast because they’re trying to get [Bauer] back from China or wherever the hell it is that I ended up."

Sutherland will next be seen in historical drama series The First Lady, where he portrays 32nd President of the United States Franklin D Roosevelt, with Sex Education star Gillian Anderson playing his wife, Eleanor.

24 is available to stream on Disney Plus – sign up for Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

Check out our guide to the best Disney Plus shows and best movies on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.