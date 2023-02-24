"The show works as long as there's an appetite for it, which which there is clearly, and if it doesn't feel creatively stale," Ralf Little recently told RadioTimes.com . "And I think that, if anything, the creative team is making more and more bold choices.

Will Death in Paradise return for season 13? Following renewals for fellow long-running BBC dramas Call the Midwife and Silent Witness , all eyes are now on the Caribbean-set crime series after the season 12 finale.

"It's not up to me but I don't see any reason why there won't be more Death in Paradise."

Read on for everything you need to know about Death in Paradise season 13.

Has Death in Paradise been renewed for season 13?

Yes! Death in Paradise will return for seasons 13 and 14, with two feature-length Christmas special episodes also on their way.

"With its sparkling blend of mystery, humour and heart, Death in Paradise continues to delight the millions of us who make the return trip to Saint Marie with every sun-drenched episode," said Lindsay Salt, director of BBC drama. "It is a programme that goes from strength to strength, and I could not be happier that it will return for another two series and specials on BBC One and iPlayer."

Executive producer Tim Key added: "The response to series 12 has been incredible, so we're delighted that we'll be heading back to Guadeloupe for at least two more series!

"We've got an amazing and joyful Christmas special in store, and then series 13 begins with our 100th episode, so we've got plenty of surprises ready to celebrate that milestone. We've got huge plans for the future and can't wait to get going again."

We expect season 13 to kick off in January 2024, as is tradition.

Every season, bar the first, has arrived at the start of each year.

Death in Paradise cast: Who's returning?

There was a big question mark hanging over Neville Parker's future throughout season 12 but in the finale, it was confirmed that he'd be staying put on the island, which means Ralf Little will be back next season alongside:

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Shantol Jackson plays Sergeant Naomi Thomas

Tahj Miles as Marlon Pryce

Ginny Holder plays Darlene Curtis

Élizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey

Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon

And you can also expect plenty of guest stars, too. Season 12 welcomed Peep Show's Robert Webb and Silent Witness star Genesis Lynea, among others, so expect plenty more where that came from.

As for Chelsea Edge, who played Sophie Chambers, her time on the show drew to a close after she was found guilty of murder, which she tried to pin on Neville.

Death in Paradise season 13 plot: What will happen?

"In 2024, the series will continue to offer much-needed escapism, compelling whodunnits and perplexing puzzles, keeping viewers on their toes for years to come," said the BBC.

Neville and Sophie are no more after it emerged that she had targeted him to seek revenge for her sister's imprisonment and subsequent death. So much for his happily ever after...

Understandably, the detective was rocked by her betrayal and began questioning his own sleuthing capabilities. The light had left his eyes, with Neville on the verge of leaving Saint Marie.

But eventually, he made the decision to stay, for now at least.

"It's good to have you back, sir," said Naomi.

"It's good to be back," he responded.

But it remains to be seen how long Neville will remain in the Caribbean. He's turned a corner, but that doesn't mean the doubt won't creep in once again.

In the meantime, the DI and his trusty team will be busy solving a slew of murders and managing various developments in their personal lives.

How many episodes will Death in Paradise season 13 have?

Every season of the show has had eight episodes, so barring a big change, we'd expect season 13 to follow that pattern.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.