But when she's forced to move back to her childhood home, she's not only grappling with personal issues and unfinished business, she's also confronted with a murder case that instantly gets those detective cogs in her brain whirring.

As per the synopsis: "Having escaped her hometown at the earliest opportunity six years ago, Mack vowed she'd never come back, leaving a lot of unfinished business and unanswered questions.

"On her return, she’s still no fan of the town, and the people of Dolphin Cove are certainly no fans of hers. In fact, everyone would prefer her not to be there, including Mackenzie herself.

"But when a murder takes place in Dolphin Cove, Mack can’t help but put her inspired detective brilliance to good use and determines, despite her reservations, that she needs to make the best of it, including tying up the loose ends with the man she left at the altar six years ago."

The new six-part series will kick off filming next year, with casting to be announced in due course. Return to Paradise will be produced by BBC Studios Productions Australia with Red Planet Pictures for the ABC, in association with the BBC.

The Kris Marshall-led Beyond Paradise went on to become the UK’s most watched new drama of the year so far, so it's no wonder Death in Paradise is getting more spin-offs, with fans expected to enjoy stunning views of the Australian coastline in Return to Paradise.

On the announcement of the new series, Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, said: "Everything we all love about Death in Paradise - the humour, the beautiful scenery, the likeable characters, the ingenious plots - now in a fabulous Australian setting.

"I cannot wait for BBC viewers to be introduced to Detective Mack and the good (and not so good!) folk of Dolphin Cove. What a treat we have in store!"

Similarly, Alex Jones, joint MD of Red Planet Pictures, said: "We are so proud of the global success of both Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise – each selling to hundreds of territories, watched by millions, and regularly claiming the position of top rated drama in most of them.

"Return to Paradise is a brilliantly exciting new addition to 'The Paraverse', which we are sure audiences will love just as much. It is a completely original drama but takes the essence of what viewers love about Death in Paradise – the fish out of water premise coupled with the most cleverly plotted murder mystery – and gives it a uniquely Aussie flavour.

"We are thrilled to already have the BBC on board as broadcast partners for the show in the UK, which means that us Brits will be sure to get to meet Mackenzie and the residents of Dolphin Cove!"

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

