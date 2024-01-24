According to the BBC, the episode will open with Selwyn celebrating fifty years of police service, before he is "left fighting for his life as he’s dramatically shot by a mysterious assassin".

The synopsis continues: "As the team and island alike are left in despair, the question remains: will Selwyn survive?"

Fans will have to wait to tune into the episode on Sunday 4th February before they get any definitive answers, but Selwyn would certainly be a huge loss for the show if he doesn't manage to pull through.

A host of new guest stars for the episode – including Outlander's Leon Herbert and Boiling Point's Cathy Tyson – were also recently announced, while fans have been treated to a teaser of some other storylines set to feature in season 13.

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn.

"Marlon confronts his future, Naomi lets loose to double date with Darlene, and Catherine finds herself embroiled in a murder case when an old friend becomes a suspect," the statement reads.

"New and returning faces arrive on Saint Marie, and Neville faces his biggest decision yet. Will our hapless detective finally get his happy ever after?"

Meanwhile, mysteries that the Saint Marie Police Force will face throughout the season include a deadly game of bingo, a poisoning at a cookery competition, death during a blackout, and a mystifying murder in a lift.

Death in Paradise will return to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 4th February 2024. All 12 seasons of Death in Paradise are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

