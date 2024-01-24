He will be joined by a vast array of familiar faces from the world of television, with Outlander's Leon Herbert, Boiling Point star Cathy Tyson, and Andor's Mensah Bediako among those making guest appearances.

Meanwhile, Sean Maguire (Once Upon a Time) – who appeared as a guest star in the very first episode of the series back in 2011 – reprises his role in a nod to the show's history.

The episode will see Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) celebrate fifty years of police service before he is left fighting for his life when he’s dramatically shot by a mysterious assassin – leaving the team and island in despair as he fights for survival.

In addition to the guest stars, regular cast members Shantol Jackson (DS Naomi Thomas), Tahj Miles (Officer Marlon Pryce), Ginny Holder (Trainee Officer Darlene Curtis) and Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) are all set to play a major part in the episode.

Ralf Little as Di Neville Parker. Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

The BBC has also teased some storylines we can look forward to later in the season, including Marlon confronting his future, Naomi letting loose to double date with Darlene, and Catherine finding herself embroiled in a murder case when an old friend becomes a suspect.

There’s also a deadly game of bingo, a poisoning at a cookery competition, a death during a blackout, and a mystifying murder in a lift – while Neville will face "his biggest decision yet".

And there are also plenty more guest stars lined up to appear later in the run such as Oscar-winner Hayley Mills (Unforgotten), Ellie Haddington (Motherland), Kate Robbins (The Couple Next Door), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ronni Ancona (Last Tango in Halifax), Richard Fleeshman (The Ark), Juliet Cowan (The Power), Shvorne Marks (The Walk-In), Michael Fenton Stevens (Hapless) and Ben Wiggins (You).

Other stars set to make appearances during the season include Guy Henry (Holby City), Kevin Garry (Ted Lasso), Taj Atwal (Hullraisers), Emma Naomi (Bridgerton), Gabrielle Glaister (Coronation Street), Ellise Chappell (Poldark), Ali Ariaie (The Great), Eve Ponsonby (Carnival Row), Emma Sidi (Starstruck), Calvin Demba (The Rig), Rachel Adedeji (Hollyoaks) and Richard Lintern (Nolly).

Meanwhile, former Silent Witness star Genesis Lynea will reprise her role as Selwyn’s daughter Andrina.

Death in Paradise will return to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 4th February 2024. All 12 seasons of Death in Paradise are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

