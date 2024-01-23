In our interview in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, he talks of the overwhelming sense of fear that consumed the American crews every time they took off. How he and his band of “citizen soldiers” found themselves in the heat of battle, flying at altitudes so high the temperature inside the unpressurised cockpit fell to -40°C, pitted against a war-hardened enemy.

Lucky lived up to his name, flying the 25 missions he needed to complete before he could go home. Others weren’t so fortunate. Every time a B-17 took off the crew pushed at the edges of life expectancy. He tells us of a comrade who died on his 24th mission. In all, the American Eighth Air Force lost 18,800 aircrew in the run-up to D-Day.

Now a version of Lucky’s story – or at least the story of the men who flew with him in the Bloody 100th – is coming to television in Masters of the Air, a nine-part series on Apple TV+, adapted and executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. It is the latest and possibly final chapter in Spielberg’s trilogy that includes Band of Brothers and The Pacific. This is America’s war as fought in the air. “In air war, when a crew goes down, there is no memorial,” Lucky tells us. In that single respect, he is wrong. Television has just provided one.

