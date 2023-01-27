Following her return to Manchester, the detective has been pining for Sophie and doing his best to convince everyone that he's absolutely fine. But he's not fooling anyone.

When Death in Paradise 's Neville claimed that he was emotionally equipped to say goodbye to Sophie when the time came for her to leave, we all knew he wouldn't be able to shut down his feelings – even if Neville had himself fooled.

"I am worried about him," says Catherine.

"He's not been himself recently," adds Naomi.

But in tonight's episode (27th January), there was an exciting development: Sophie's on her way back to Saint Marie.

Neville is all smiles after their phone call, in which she tells him that her boss has given her the greenlight to work remotely for one month, "just as a trial", leaving her free to return to Saint Marie.

"I guess we'll see how we'll get on together," he says, unable to contain his excitement.

A number of viewers were convinced that Neville would hand in his notice and follow Sophie back to the UK, which could still happen.

But perhaps she'll be allowed to work remotely on a permanent basis and move to Saint Marie to begin a new life with the detective.

Chelsea Edge as Sophie Chambers in Death in Paradise. Red Planet Pictures, BBC

There was also another issue troubling Neville in last week's episode.

He contacted his former colleague Andy in the hope that he'd be able to assist with a police matter, but was left concerned by his troubling behaviour.

Clearly, all was not well with his friend, but Andy remained tight-lipped about what was troubling him.

"There's something I want to talk to you about," he said. "I don't want to have to tell you..."

But he hung up the phone, leaving Neville in the dark.

A short time later, Andy could be seen outside Saint Marie airport hopping into a taxi, with Neville none the wiser that his friend was just a few miles away.

Why is Andy being so secretive? Is Neville's world about to be turned upside down?

