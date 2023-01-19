In a surprising twist to the first episodes of the season, fans have been enjoying a happier Neville Parker (Ralf Little) after meeting new love interest Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge).

Death in Paradise's latest season is off to a flying start with perplexing cases and personal matters galore.

Holidaying in Saint Marie for 10 days, the pair agreed that their experience would be a fleeting one and crammed as many things as possible into Sophie's dwindling time on the island.

He even professed: "We're both intelligent human beings who know what they're doing. If you don't see a problem, and I don't see a problem, then..."

But of course, we know Neville, and unfortunately for our forlorn protagonist, he always underestimates matters of the heart.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com clip, we can see the detective trying his best to push thoughts of Sophie to the back of his mind. But something tells us that this week's episode will see Neville mainly concerned with how he can see her again.

In the clip, he grabs some beers from Catherine's bar where she tells him that she received a bouquet of flowers from Sophie, saying thank you for letting her stay with her.

When Catherine asks if Neville and Sophie have been in contact or emailed at all, he says they haven't. "As agreed... but it's fine, it's fine, everything's fine," he says.

DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) in Death in Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

But Catherine isn't letting him off lightly, saying: "A little bird tells me you've been cleaning a lot... a good distraction also, no?

"Since she left, it's been obvious you're missing Sophie," she says – prompting Neville to make an admission.

Will this be the push Neville needs to properly confront his feelings for Sophie? Or will he learn to move on?

Watch the teaser clip below.

It's safe to say that the detective is most definitely pining for Sophie but will this mean that Neville could be exiting the series? While nothing's been confirmed, in a previous sneak peek at this week's episode, we see doomsday prepper Justin West (Robert Webb) watching him from afar.

He's swigging from a bottle of liquor and doesn't look happy to see the detective at all. With Justin in a fragile state after the imprisonment of his wife Raya, could he be planning an act of revenge? And could it be directed at Neville?

We'll have to tune in and see.

Death in Paradise airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.