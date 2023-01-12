In a clip released exclusively to readers of RadioTimes.com , we see DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and his partner Sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) informed that cyanide pills have been discovered on the commune's premises.

Comedy star Robert Webb is taking on a darker role for his guest spot in Death in Paradise , where he plays a so-called "doomsday prepper" suspected of murdering one of his own.

The remaining members assure the authorities that the lethal toxins were to be used only in an apocalyptic scenario, but one of the doses is now identified as the weapon in an active murder investigation.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's too soon to guess the culprit at this stage, but Webb's character – named Justin West – certainly seems suspicious when he debuts at the end of the preview. Is it a sign of guilt or a mere red herring? Watch below:

This week's episode of Death in Paradise has been described as a "classic locked-room mystery" by Radio Times magazine, owing to the victim's death occurring while he was seemingly alone in an underground bunker.

Despite the unusual nature of the case, it won't be the only thing on DI Parker's mind as he faces losing his love interest Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge), lining up a series of "adventurous" dates ahead of her departure from the island.

Webb is the latest big name guest star to join the Death in Paradise cast, with Sanditon's Kevin Eldon, Happy Valley's Amit Shah, Breaking Dad's Barney Walsh, Kate & Koji's Okorie Chukwu and After Life's Jo Hartley also involved this season.

For more recommendations, check out our round-up of what's on this week:

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One at 9pm tomorrow, Friday 13th January 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.