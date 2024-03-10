"Ready to welcome our new colleague," said Selwyn.

"Ready or not, here he comes," added Darlene, and lo and behold Danny John-Jules's character appeared, as lively as ever.

"You told me the team was on their knees without me," he said to Selwyn. "So here I am, the full package."

But the commissioner was quick to correct him: "My exact words were, 'We are one short and you know the ropes.'"

Dwayne also attempted to embrace Darlene, but she shut him down immediately.

"It's Officer Curtis now," she said, their dating days firmly behind them.

Much to her frustration, Darlene was paired up with Dwayne on the team's latest case, the stabbing of a tourist, and they spent much of their time together squabbling like a pair of old crows. But she softened to him when she learned why he'd really returned to Saint Marie.

His dad Nelson "hasn't got as much life in him" as Dwayne had claimed, with the police officer instead choosing to put on a brave face rather than reveal the truth.

"That's why we're really back, this is where he wants to spend the rest of his days," he explained.

The cast of Death in Paradise. Red Planet Pictures,Denis Guyenon, BBC

His estranged father, played by Ram John Holder, featured in season 7 of the drama after coming over from London to reconnect with his son. And that they did, heading off on an "epic voyage" together.

But then Nelson returned to the UK and Dwayne followed him there shortly after to act as his carer, which he announced during his second return to Death in Paradise in the 2021 Christmas special.

It remains to be seen how long John-Jules will stick around for this time, however. But the actor will "always" have a home on Death in Paradise.

"He's a legend, Danny," said Ralf Little (Neville) back in July 2023. "I used to watch Red Dwarf. He's a real hero of mine and what a dude he is.

"He is always welcome. He's always welcome back, as far as I'm concerned."

