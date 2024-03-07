While Outlander fans aren't exactly looking forward to the end of the original with its eighth and final season, there's plenty to look forward to in the new prequel series, which will explore the two parallel love stories which take place in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and in World War I England.

But has either of the Outlander series leads offered any words of wisdom going into the beloved franchise? Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com on the release of Sky's Mary & George, Curran joked: “I’ve spoken to Sam [Heughan] a few times, looking for Scotland v England rugby tickets, I did actually."

Sam Heughan in Outlander. Starz/Lionsgate+

He then continued: "He’s just been nice, he’s a sweetheart, he was like ‘just have a good time’ and telling me about the producers, the crew and what the experience might be like. Ultimately, he was like ‘I think you should do it and I think you’ll have a great time’.

"It’s supposed to be that you’re contracted for a certain amount of years, but whether or not that happens. What I’ve seen so far, the professionalism of the Scottish and British crews up there are incredible and what we’ve shot, what I’ve seen so far looks really nice.

"The scripts are really interesting so hopefully … it’s going back in time again, 1914 and 1714 so hopefully that’ll be another [wig], I bet I’m wigged up again so another interesting experience.”

Curran can currently be seen in Sky's talked-about new historical drama Mary & George as King James VI of Scotland and I of England, a King who was seduced by George Villiers under the tutelage of his mother Mary.

Of course, Curran is also known for a variety of other roles in Mayflies, Doctor Who and Your Honor, also recently being announced as part of the cast of Lockerbie.

But in Outlander: Blood of my Blood, Curran will star as Heughan's on-screen grandfather. While details of his role remain under wraps for now, there's a lot to look forward to in the new series.

Speaking of the story, showrunner Matthew B Roberts said: "[It will] explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.

"The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire, and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognise."

