Fans received the bittersweet news in 2023 that Outlander would return for an eighth season - but that it would be its last.

Yet all hope wasn't lost, as Starz and Lionsgate announced the long-awaited prequel series, Blood of My Blood, had been greenlit.

The new show will dive into the story of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, focusing on their lives and relationship.

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking of the story, showrunner Matthew B Roberts said: "[It will] explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.

"The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire, and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognise."

Confirmed cast members include Harriet Slater (Belgravia: The Next Chapter) as Ellen MacKenzie, Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest) as Brian Fraser, Hermione Corfield (We Hunt Together) as Julia Moriston and Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Henry Beauchamp.

Many fans will, of course, recognise Curran for his roles in various movies and TV shows, including as Vincent van Gogh in Doctor Who, Tully in Mayflies and soon as King James I in new series Mary & George.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will stream on LIONSGATE+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's Outlander books on Amazon.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.