The drama, which is a co-production between Sky and STARZ, will depict how this "outrageous" and "audacious" scheme brought the Villiers to the very heart of that era's establishment.

Check out the jaw-dropping trailer now:

The intense and visually striking teaser is set to a remix of classic The Stooges track I Wanna Be Your Dog, giving viewers a glimpse at the unpredictable events that await.

Directing duties on Mary & George have been shared by Oliver Hermanus (Living), Alex Winckler (Somewhere Boy) and Florian Cossen (Deutschland 86), while playwright DC Moore (Killing Eve) penned the script.

For those interested in the true story, Mary & George is inspired by the 2017 non-fiction book The King’s Assassin, written by Benjamin Woolley.

Of course, Moore needs no introduction to viewers, with the Academy Award winner's past projects including Still Alice, Boogie Nights and The Hunger Games film series. She'll next be seen opposite Natalie Portman in dark comedy May December.

Galitzine is a more recent breakout, who won a legion of new fans earlier this year for his turn in LGBTQ+ romcom Red, White and Royal Blue. His other credits include Bottoms, Cinderella and Handsome Devil.

Mary & George is coming soon to Sky and NOW. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

