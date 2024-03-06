Horgan said: "It's definitely not who you think it is. I was really surprised and had no clue that that was where it was going."

When asked how she would sell the series to viewers, Horgan added: "I'd say it's a whodunnit and you are never gonna guess who did it. That's what I would say. Because I really don't think people are going to be able to work this one out.

"With a lot of them, you're there before the detective aren’t you? You’re like, ‘I know who did it. Why can't they work it out?’ With this, I don't think they will."

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts and Cara Horgan as Becks Starling in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Meanwhile, Samantha Bond, who plays Judith in the series, explained she was drawn to the series because of the script, which she described as being full of twists and turns.

She said: "It is always the script. I just wanted very much to be involved with something so much fun, actually. I do lots of serious stuff, not that this isn't serious, but for the viewer it's, above all, fun and escapism.

"It's a challenge because it's beautifully written, and the twists and turns, I think, are fabulous. I had no idea, when I was first reading it, where we were going."

When asked whether she was able to guess who the murderer was ahead of time, Bond said: "Absolutely not. There’s one twist where you go, ‘Seriously?’"

The cast also spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press about the tone of the show, with Horgan calling it "really dark".

