Horgan noted the juxtaposition of the show's tone with its setting, saying: "In terms of tone and look, because Marlow itself is so beautiful and picturesque, but the narrative of our show is really dark, I think it works really well as a sort of juxtaposition, because the things that are happening in the script are really gruesome, and we're in an absolutely picturesque middle England.

"And it's a really nice contrast to have these things going on at once. So we very much tried to make it look beautiful, but real, natural, where we can."

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts, Cara Horgan as Becks Starling and Natalie Dew as DS Tanika Malik in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Ray Burmiston

Meanwhile, Dew added: "It's interesting, because you could put it in the same bracket as murders that we know, like Midsomer or Lewis or all of that. But actually, there's a slightly different undertone. I don't want to say more modern, but I think it has got roots that feel a lot more present.

"It’s not so sleepy, picture-perfect, there is a bit more of a sort of edge, I think, that makes it sit slightly different. So it sort of feels like it's between a thriller that we would know, and that, because some of it is quite dark, it's not all winks and nods, there is something that feels rooted in a bit more darkness."

Martin said that a reference to a specific 1990 film was what helped to sell her on the series and its tone, revealing: "It’s very playful with this kind of dark undercurrent. Underneath there's all this kind of danger and mystery.

"I remember one of the first emails I got about it was talking about [how] even though it's this beautiful, lovely town, it's like Edward Scissorhands. That really got me."

The Marlow Murder Club airs on 6th and 7th March at 8pm on Drama.

