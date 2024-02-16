Daniel Roche, Ramona Marquez and Tyger Drew-Honey, who played Ben, Karen and Jake in the comedy series, were no stranger to Comic Relief sketches over the years, and now are reuniting to try out the new batch of Red Noses for 2024.

The new plant-based Red Nose range is available now on Amazon, set to bring not just a smile to your face but to also leave you laughing as, for the first time ever, the noses come complete with jokes.

Each nose comes with a QR code that takes you to the Red Nose Day Joke Generator, which will reel off endless jokes to make you giggle.

Speaking about their memories of Red Nose Day, Tyger Drew-Honey said: "I have special memories of Red Nose Day, especially our days spent filming the Red Nose Day specials.

"I was a little bit older than the others, so I had more of an idea of the concept of what Red Nose Day was. I could appreciate it was a really good cause and that we were doing something that was really helping people whilst putting a smile on people's faces.

“Getting back together to honour this year's Red Nose Day was such good fun, and whilst this year we’re not causing chaos on British TV screens, we were able to try on the new Noses and snap a few photos."

Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey. Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief

Daniel Roche also said: "We were really lucky to have been a part of the Outnumbered Red Nose Day specials, I don't think we appreciated just how big of a deal it was and how many people we could help by being involved.

"I will always remember meeting Andy Murray and how friendly and patient he was when I was peppering him with questions and tennis advice! Twelve years on from our last special, it's great to be back together to make some more Red Nose Day memories, help to raise some funds and have a laugh!"

Ramona Marquez added: "I always remember the Red Nose Day events that we got to go to, they were great. I was really young but I remember all the celebrities coming together for Comic Relief, and I knew it was really cool to be involved in the Red Nose Day specials. I especially liked the specials because I remember that we got to wear our own clothes and at the time, that was a big deal!

"It's never felt more important to come together to support people in the UK and around the world, who are struggling in the face of poverty and injustice. By purchasing a Red Nose to match with the cast of Outnumbered, your donation could help put food on plates and roofs over heads, keep little ones safe and support families affected by climate change.

"When people come together, great things can happen, which is what Red Nose Day is all about."

Of course, Outnumbered had a special place in many fans' hearts, running from 2007 to 2014, with a final Christmas special airing back in 2016.

Throughout that time, fans were also treated to a number sketches for Comic and Sport Relief over the years, which included Andy Murray getting harassed by the cast and another hilarious incident involving Karen's bridesmaid dress.

To mark this year's occasion, the new 2024 noses are the most sustainable yet and feature four fun characters to collect, as well as a very special limited edition gold version.

You can buy a Comic Relief Red Nose for £2 at Amazon. Find out more about how to raise money for this year's Red Nose Day on its official website.

