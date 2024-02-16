Since then, This Morning has been hosted by a rotating mix of guest hosts, including Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Josie Gibson, Rylan Clark, Rochelle Humes, Craig Doyle and Emma Willis.

A social media promo on This Morning's official accounts confirmed Shephard and Deeley's full-time appointments on Friday (16th February).

The duo will make their debut hosting This Morning next month and will present episodes from Monday to Thursday. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will host the Friday episode as usual.

Shephard said: "This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It's an honour to be trusted with the reins, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.

"For the last 10 years I've been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat...

“Welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved."

Deeley added: "This Morning is a national institution. Whenever it's on, it's like having your friends over – funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful - like all the greatest friendships!

"This Morning is and always will be the viewer's show. Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we're going to do our best to take care of it."

Schofield, who spent two decades as the lead anchor on This Morning, left the daytime programme in June 2023, after admitting that he lied to bosses about an affair with a younger colleague.

Willoughby, who had been at the helm of the show for 14 years, announced she was quitting the show in October "for me and my family".

