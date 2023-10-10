The post read: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. I will not be returning to This Morning."

Holly Willoughby on This Morning ITV

It continued: "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal so supportive and the very best company every day.

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."

Willoughby has been absent from the ITV daytime show for the past week after a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap her.

Previously, ITV bosses claimed that Willoughby had been given permission to remain off work for as long as she needs after news of the alleged kidnap plot emerged.

It was previously reported that Willoughby would be returning to This Morning without a full-time co-host, following the departure of Phillip Schofield after two decades on the show.

It has not been announced who will be taking over the role of Willoughby on the show, but current presenters Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond seem to be natural choices, seeing as they have filled in for her previously and are current recurring fixtures on the daytime series.

