There has been much rumour and speculation over who could replace Schofield on the sofa, with This Morning regulars Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary among the widely suggested names.

However, a new report from the Daily Mail claims that ITV does not plan to hire a new co-presenter on a full-time basis, but instead utilise a rotating roster of hosts, which could change from day-to-day or week-to-week.

"The idea of finding the next Phil to sit next to Holly has been disregarded by This Morning's bosses," a source told the Daily Mail. "It will be Holly along with whichever rotating presenter is selected to join her. It will essentially be Holly's show.

"Bosses hope that they can put all of the Schofield scandal behind them and start concentrating on the content of the show rather than the twosome presenting it. At least this way there won't be any falling out."

The unnamed source went on to name four people thought to be in the co-presenter talent pool, including the aforementioned Hammond and O'Leary as well as Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson.

They added: "Holly is so excited about the plan, she loves Josie, Craig, Alison and Dermot. It's a happy ship and she made the decision not to quit but instead to return and keep things going while being at the helm.

"Holly is absolutely determined to head up the challenge to make the show a success again."

ITV declined to comment on the report when approached by RadioTimes.com.

