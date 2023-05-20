Schofield has presented the show since 2002, first with Fern Britton until 2009 and alongside Holly Willoughby since then. He will step down with immediate effect, with his last episode having aired on Thursday, 18th May.

After months of speculation, ITV has confirmed that Phillip Schofield will be stepping down from his presenting role on This Morning.

Willoughby will continue on the programme, co-presenting "with members of the This Morning family".

Schofield said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Willoughby said: "It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him."

More like this

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment said: "Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

"This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week."

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Jon Gorrigan/ITV

Schofield and Willoughby were both absent from This Morning earlier this year, with Schofield taking a three week absence after his brother Timothy Schofield stood trial at Exeter Crown Court. Timothy was found guilty of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 to October 2019.

Following his brother's conviction, Schofield said: "As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother. My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts."

Meanwhile, Willoughby was away across the Easter holidays but extended her leave due to recovering from shingles. She will return to This Morning from 5th June.

Read more:

Schofield released a statement in May to admit that "the last few weeks haven't been easy" for him and Willoughby.

He also said in the statement that Willoughby is his "rock", adding: "We're the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone."

It is currently unknown whether Schofield will continue to co-present Dancing on Ice with Willoughby.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.