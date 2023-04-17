Schofield is set to return to the This Morning sofa today following a three week absence after his brother Timothy Schofield stood trial at Exeter Crown Court. He was found guilty of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 to October 2019.

Phillip Schofield is returning to ITV's This Morning after a period of absence, but he'll be back on our screens without his co-presenter, Holly Willoughby.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun: “Both Phillip and ITV agreed the time was right for his return. He is keen for normal life to return, and is very grateful for all the support from colleagues and friends behind the scenes.

They added: “Everyone at ITV wants him back on air.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.

Following his brother's conviction, Schofield called his brother's crimes "despicable" and said: "As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother. My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family.

"These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts."

Philip returns to This Morning alongside former The Saturdays singer and presenter Rochelle Humes, who is stepping in for Willoughby. Although both Schofield and Willoughby have been away across the Easter holidays, Willoughby will be extending her leave due to recovering from shingles.

She took to Instagram Stories to announce the news, writing: "Hi... Just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have shingles... I'll be back as soon as I'm better. Huge love, Holly."

The infection can cause a painful rash across the body, including the eyes and face.

Fans will have to wait and see when Willoughby returns to the popular daytime show, but over the past few weeks, the duo's boots have been filled in by the likes of Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson.

