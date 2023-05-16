Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 last weekend (Sunday 14th May), series hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne teased what fans can expect from the new instalment – and it may not be quite what you were expecting. Though in their true hilarious fashion, we'll have to take what the duo have said with a slight pinch of salt.

It's looking like the new season of Taskmaster could very well be full of surprises.

The hit Channel 4 gameshow continues to provide laughs and hijinks aplenty, but when asked whether it's been hard thinking of tasks for the new season, Horne said: "Not really. It's like coming up with jokes, comedians just keep doing it."

On whether they've ever been told they can't do something particular in the series, the pair shook their heads. "Maybe we should branch out in to more dangerous stuff," Davies joked. "Or more X-rated? A bit more adult," Horne added, to which Davies chimed in with "more sex, more violence – that's what you can look forward to".

The BAFTA Award-winning show continues to go from strength to strength with a Junior Taskmaster spin-off series in the works, as well as the main Taskmaster being renewed for another six seasons. The British comedy panel show blends challenges, putdowns and comedy for the kind of creative and eccentric gameshow that continues to excite viewers.

And if you were ever considering the possibility of a TV schedule devoid of Taskmaster, have no fear. Previously speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the hit show, Horne said that fans needn't worry about Taskmaster's future.

He admitted: "I think we're hoping [for more]. I think they will announce things one way or another in the next few months. It's not the end of Taskmaster."

Read more:

The series's 15th season included the likes of stand-up comedian and Have I Got News for You panellist Ivo Graham, comedian and Older and Wider writer Jenny Eclair, Ghosts actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and award-winning Canadian comedian, actor, writer and producer Mae Martin, as well as TV host Frankie Boyle.

Following in the footsteps of other popular entertainment shows like Bake Off, MasterChef and Eurovision, the junior version of Taskmaster is set to be just as funny and light-hearted as the original.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about Junior Taskmaster, the show's creator Horne said: "I've watched many, many comedians flounder when given simple instructions over the past few years and I fully expect the competitors in Junior Taskmaster to be both more competent and just as funny.

"For that series, I will be handing over my assistant's clipboard to someone equally as efficient and persistent as myself because I have a lot more admin to do with six further handfuls of supposedly talented adults. I live for bureaucracy so this is all excellent news."

Taskmaster is available to stream on All4. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.