The Eurovision spin-off, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, sees singers between the ages of nine and 14 arrive from across the world to show off their singing skills in the hopes of winning the 2022 competition.

While the UK is still riding high from Sam Ryder's second place score at this summer's Eurovision Song Contest , and the fact that the country will be hosting next year, it's time to make a big song and dance for Europe's young performers with Junior Eurovision 2022.

This year's contest takes place in Armenia, after the country's win last year in Paris. But when does Junior Eurovision take place? And who is representing the UK?

Here's everything you need to know about Junior Eurovision 2022.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Junior Eurovision?

Junior Eurovision is exactly what you'd expect it to be – the Eurovision Song Contest but for young performers from across Europe.

The competition, which has been organised by the European Broadcasting Union since 2002, allows participants aged between nine and 14 to compete against other countries with an original song.

Each participating national broadcaster can choose a maximum of six children to represent their country, while contestants are scored by a mix of public and jury vote.

Over the years, Poland has been the only country to win twice in a row, winning both in 2018 and 2019, while Georgia has emerged the champion the most times with three wins (2008, 2011 and 2016).

When is Junior Eurovision?

Junior Eurovision 2022: Opening Ceremony. Corinne Cumming/EBU

This year's Junior Eurovision Song Contest final will take place on Sunday 11th December at 4pm CET (3pm GMT).

The 2022 competition will take place in Armenia, with 16 countries sending contestants to Yerevan in the hopes of winning this year.

How to watch Junior Eurovision 2022

Those in the UK will be able to watch Junior Eurovision 2022 on CBBC and BBC One, with the competition being broadcast live on both channels on Sunday 11th December.

Alternatively, those from across the globe can watch the live show on the Junior Eurovision YouTube channel.

The countries taking part will also be broadcasting the live 2022 show, including:

Albania – RTSH

Armenia – AMPTV

France – France TV

Georgia – GPB

Ireland – TG4

Italy – Rai

Kazakhstan – Khabar Agency

Malta – PBS

Netherlands – AVROTROS

North Macedonia – MKRTV

Poland – TVP

Portugal – RTP

Serbia – RTS

Spain – TVE

United Kingdom – BBC

Ukraine – UA: PBC

While Germany is not taking part, it will be broadcasting the competition on NDR/KiKa.

Where is Junior Eurovision?

Junior Eurovision is taking place in Armenia this year, with Yerevan's Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex hosting the competition,

Armenia was declared the next host of Junior Eurovision after their act Maléna won in Paris last year with her song Qami Qami.

This year's competition will be hosted by Eurovision Song Contest 2016 contestant Iveta, who'll be joined by actor and comedian Garik Papoyan and Junior Eurovision 2019 star Karina.

Junior Eurovision will also be presented by the first AI host – Robin the Robot – who will be introducing the Rehearsal Roundups on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th December.

Junior Eurovision 2022 contestants

Junior Eurovision 2022 UK act Freya. BBC

The following young performers will be taking part in Junior Eurovision 2022 and representing their country this year:

Albania – Kejtlin Gjata, 'Pakëz Diell'

Armenia – Nare, 'DANCE!'

France – Lissandro, 'Oh Maman!'

Georgia – Mariam Bigvava, 'I Believe'

Ireland – Sophie Lennon, 'Solas'

Italy – Chanel Dilecta, 'BLA BLA BLA'

Kazakhstan – David Charlin, 'Jer-Ana (Mother Earth)'

Malta – Gaia Gambuzza, 'Diamonds In The Skies'

Netherlands – Luna, 'La Festa'

North Macedonia – Lara feat Jovan & Irina, 'Životot E Pred Mene'

Poland – Laura, 'To The Moon'

Portugal – Nicolas Alves, 'Anos 70'

Serbia – Katarina Savić, 'Svet Bez Granica'

Spain – Carlos Higes, 'Señorita'

Ukraine – Zlata Dziunka, 'Nezlamna (Unbreakable)'

United Kingdom – Freya Skye, 'Lose My Head'

Who is the UK's representative for Junior Eurovision 2022?

Freya Skye, a 13-year-old from Buckinghamshire, will be representing the UK in Junior Eurovision 2022 with her song Lose My Head.

The teen developed a love for singing at the age of five when she received a karaoke machine, and released her debut single over lockdown, with her song I Love the Way being featured on BBC Introducing.

West End performer Lucie Jones surprised Freya with the news that she would be going to Junior Eurovision, with the 13-year-old saying: "I couldn’t believe it when I found out. I was not expecting it at all, it still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be representing the UK.

"I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to be a part of something so exciting. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so I’m going to go and give it my everything and I hope to do the UK proud."

More like this

You can listen to Freya's song below:

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will air on Sunday 11th December at 4pm CET (3pm GMT) on BBC One and CBBC.

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.