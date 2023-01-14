Junior Bake Off 2023 air date

Returning next week with a brand new series for 2023, the new season will see 16 young bakers put through their paces in a variety of fun challenges. Will they impress returning judges Ravneet Gill and former Bake Off star Liam Charles? We'll have to tune in and see.

It's time to brush up on your baking skills and get prepared to see some truly heartwarming TV. That's right, Junior Bake Off is back.

With young contestants from all over the county, comedic host Harry Hill and guaranteed moments that will make you laugh, the new series is set to be the January TV treat we've all been waiting for.

With that, here's everything you need to know about Junior Bake Off 2023.

Harry Hill and judges Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill in Junior Bake Off 2023. Channel 4

Junior Bake Off 2023 returns on Monday 16th January on Channel 4.

From Monday onwards, episodes will air on weekday evenings at 5pm before arriving on All 4.

Junior Bake Off 2023 line-up

Channel 4 announced the full line-up of hopeful bakers taking part in Junior Bake Off 2023 earlier this week, with 16 young chefs competing for the crown.

Heat One:

Alfie, 9, East Sussex

Annabel A, 11, Antim

Charlie, 9, East Sussex

Dolly, 10, Cheshire

Ezekiel, 12, West Yorkshire

Imogen, 9, Bath

Oliver, 11, South Yorkshire

Sofia, 10, Lancashire

Heat Two:

Amelia, 12, Staffordshire

Annabel B, 9, Essex

Harrison, 10, East Riding of Yorkshire

Jamie, 10, Warwickshire

Mya, 10, London

Poppy, 11, Tyne and Wear

Thomas, 12, London

Tristan, 10, Essex

Junior Bake Off 2023 presenter

Junior Bake Off is hosted by Harry Hill. The comedian has been at the helm of the show since it moved to Channel 4 in 2019.

Hill is best known for presenting shows like Harry Hill's TV Burp, You've Been Framed! and Harry Hill's World of TV.

Junior Bake Off judges

Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill in Junior Bake Off 2023. Channel 4

Junior Bake Off wouldn't be anything without its fun-loving hosts and returning for another year of baking fun is Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill.

Charles, a former Bake Off contestant himself, knows a thing or two about the series after having competed on the show's eighth series. He has been a judge on the spin-off show since 2019 and was joined by Ravneet Gill last year. He also hosts Bake Off: The Professionals.

Gil replaced Prue Leith on the show and is a British pastry chef and television presenter, who previously worked as a pastry chef as St. JOHN before founding Countertalk, a community for hospitality workers.

Junior Bake Off 2023 airs on weekday at 5pm on Channel 4 from Monday 16th January.

