Odudu's name has persistently come up as a potential candidate in rumours, while it was reported on Tuesday 17th April that the pair had bagged the jobs.

It's finally official - after months of speculation, ITV has confirmed the duo who will host its reboot of Big Brother , with AJ Odudu and Will Best taking up the roles.

Now, it is finally official, with AJ saying: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Meanwhile, Will said: "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning for ITV2 and ITVX, said: “AJ and Will really are our perfect pairing as we prepare to reintroduce Big Brother to the next generation. With a genuine chemistry, both of them will bring effortless wit, charm and heaps of character to their roles and we’re delighted to be working with them both again.”

Natalka Znak, CEO of Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, added: “It’s an all-new Big Brother on a new channel and with new hosts. AJ and Will are fresh, with bags of talent, and a real passion for this iconic show. It’s going to be such fun having them at the helm.”

Will Best and AJ Odudu with Zoe Hardman in 2016. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The One Group (STK London) & Foxhole Holdings

Following a number of other jobs, Odudu shot to fame in 2013 presenting Big Brother's Bit on the Side, while she has since presented shows included The Voice UK, The Big Breakfast and 2022's Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Odudu was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, making it all the way to the final but having to withdraw following an injury, and is currently hosting new Channel 4 series The Big Interiors Battle.

Meanwhile, Best was a regular panellist on Big Brother's Bit on the Side and has also presented shows including Dance Dance Dance and recently appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip.

The Big Brother reboot is set to start airing this autumn, with the original show's narrator Marcus Bentley having previously told RadioTimes.com he is "confident" he will return.

The search for a host has dominated the conversation surrounding the series, with previous hosts Davina McCall and Emma Willis both ruling themselves out.

Willis backed Odudu for the role when speaking with RadioTimes.com in 2022, saying that she "would be phenomenal".

Willis added: "I know how much she loves it, I know how brilliant she is at live TV, and you need somebody who can handle that situation, but you really need somebody that loves that show and genuinely wants to talk about it, is invested in it and wants to watch it every night for months on end. I know she does."

The Big Brother revival is scheduled to air on ITV2 and ITVX in autumn 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

