The groundbreaking reality series is being revived on ITV , having originally launched on Channel 4 in 2000 and later being resurrected by Channel 5 in 2011.

Channel 4 boss Ian Katz has addressed Big Brother's return to our screens, suggesting that resurrecting old TV formats is "depressing".

Speaking at this year's Edinburgh International TV Festival, Katz said: "It's a wonderful, wonderful show – it did wonderful things for Channel 4 for a decade, it did a great job for Channel 5 for seven years. I'm sure it will bring an audience to ITV."

However, he then added: "I do think there's something depressing about this microwave moment that we're in in television, with so many old dishes being reheated."

Though Katz acknowledged that Channel 4 is revisiting old formats itself, mentioning the recent Changing Rooms revival, he suggested that "if Channel 4 is about anything, it has to be about looking for that new dish, looking for the new recipe, and that's what we need to keep our focus on."

Speaking yesterday (24th August) at the Festival, ITV boss Kevin Lygo revealed that the success of Love Island was in part responsible for the channel reviving Big Brother.

"We look at Love Island and we see this extraordinarily successful show that defies all current logic and goes against what people say, that young people don’t watch terrestrial television," Lygo said.

"And you think, every single night at nine o’clock on ITV2 and the Hub is this show for eight weeks, that more young people watch than they watch anything else. And we should all take great joy in the fact that if you get the right show, they’re going to come and watch it."

The Big Brother revival will air on ITV2 in 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

