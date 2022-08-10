With 2LG Studio's Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead being joined by two new designers Micaela Sharp and Whinnie Williams, the upcoming episodes will treat home-owners to the "creative and sometimes unexpected" make-overs that the show has become known for.

After being rebooted by Channel 4 last year, Changing Rooms returns with its second season this week as Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen oversees the re-design of homes across the UK.

Beginning in Tunbridge Wells, the Changing Rooms team will be helping Eddie and Lotta and their neighbours Charlotte and Stuart transform each other's homes – however, fans will notice that host Anna Richardson is missing from season 2.

Here's everything we know so far on why Anna Richardson is no longer hosting Changing Rooms and who will be replacing her.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why has Anna Richardson left Changing Rooms?

Channel 4 confirmed that Anna Richardson would not be returning to Changing Rooms for season 2 with the first-look photographs of the new episodes.

While Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Jordan Cluroe, Russell Whitehead and Tibby Singh feature in the promotional pictures, as well as new designers Micaela Sharp and Whinnie Williams, Anna Richardson does not.

The Naked Attraction host has not issued a statement on stepping down from the show and Channel 4 has not explained why Richardson won't be presenting season 2.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel 4 and Anna Richardson for comment.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said about returning to the show for season 2: "Like Arnie in The Terminator and Jack in The Shining, Changing Rooms is back smashing down the doors of the nation’s most ‘meh’ interiors to let the colour and excitement of full fat decorating in."

He added: "Having loved every minute of last year’s revival that coincided with The Changing Rooms Silver Jubilee, I’ve got some spectacular, nay superhuman, transformations planned. This season, the world’s most iconic home show returns to its ensemble roots with Whinnie Williams and Micaela Sharp adding their own particular design DNA to the established aesthetic gene pool of myself and Russell and Jordan, which will guarantee that, in every episode, viewers will be able to always expect the unexpected."

Who is the new host of Changing Rooms?

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in Changing Rooms season 2. Channel 4

While Anna Richardson has left Changing Rooms, Channel 4 has decided not replaced her on the show.

Instead, designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be fronting the show, with Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio returning.

They'll be joined by two new interior designers – Micaela Sharp and Whinnie Williams – as well as Tibby Singh, who is returning as the show's carpenter and joiner.

Changing Rooms season 2 begins on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm on Channel 4. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.