Changing Rooms air date: guide to Channel 4 reboot, including host rumours

Changing Rooms will be returning to screens under a slightly different guise.

Advertisement

The classic decorating show ran on the BBC between 1996 and 2004, but Channel 4 have officially taken over the show.

The series – which spawned a thousand awkward moments – sees two sets of homeowners who live in the same area work against the clock to renovate each other’s houses.

They get complete creative control, which can prove to be disastrous…

Davina McCall was pencilled in to host the reboot, but in March 2021 she had to pull out of the project when she couldn’t commit to filming.

So, who will host? And when will Changing Rooms be on air? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Channel 4’s Changing Rooms air date?

The air date for Changing Rooms on Channel 4 is currently unknown. The reboot was announced way back in October 2020, and considering a replacement host for Davina McCall hasn’t yet been announced, it could be assumed filming hasn’t yet started.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who will host Channel 4’s Changing Rooms?

Davina McCall was announced as the host of the Changing Rooms reboot in October 2020.

However, The Sun on Sunday announced on 21st March 2021 she wouldn’t be able to continue with the project on account of a scheduling clash.

Rumours have since been circulating on who will replace McCall, but no announcement has been made, as of May 2021.

So far, Stacey Solomon, Emma Willis and Anna Richardson are reportedly in the running, according to Metro.

Solomon recently had a show on the BBC titled “Sort Your Life Out”, which centred on decluttering – Changing Rooms could be a natural fit for interior design enthusiast Solomon.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will also be involved in the show, acting as a design expert for one contestant.

He will be joined by guest designers who will join the other household.

Speaking of his role on the reboot, Llewelyn-Bowen said: “There’s no room for beige in our homes and, just as it was in the ’90s, Changing Rooms is once more the homestyle antidote to Britain’s blues (and greys and taupes, and even Magnolia).

Advertisement

“It’s taken quite a lot of coaxing to get me under the Changing Rooms banner once more, but nothing like as much coaxing as it’s going to take for me to squeeze those leather trousers back on.”

Changing Rooms is coming soon to Channel 4. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.