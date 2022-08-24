ITV boss backs Emmerdale and Coronation Street schedule changes

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, ITV's Managing Director of Media and Entertainment was asked about the changes to its schedule, which saw both soaps make the move while the evening news coverage was extended.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has suggested that the latest soap schedule is here to stay, following on from Emmerdale and Coronation Street moving broadcasting times earlier this year.

This meant that Emmerdale began to clash regularly with EastEnders, which now airs at 7:30pm on a permanent basis rather than moving to suit the other shows.

And it seems that Lygo is standing by that decision, saying: “We extended our entire news for half an hour. And whilst this was for many reasons, my biggest fear was not that people would stop watching news – the news has been such a successful part of our output for so long.

"But moving Emmerdale from 7 o’clock to 7:30 every night, that was the moment I thought, 'I’ll get fired for this if it doesn’t work'."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

ITV News now airs from from 6:30pm until 7:30pm, with Emmerdale bumped to air directly after the programme.

It has taken a while for some to get used to the shift, with Emmerdale having been broadcast at 7pm nightly for a number of years, but Lygo added that ultimately the dramatic change to the schedules has paid off.

"It has worked - and Coronation Street going to three nights a week. What that means is we are the most watched channel every night before 9 o’clock. And for us, particularly commercially, that is significant."

Emmerdale's 7:30pm time slot looks like it's here to stay ITV

So it seems the ratings speak for themselves, and viewers need not worry that their favourite serial dramas will be in danger of getting yet another transmission time!

Read more coverage from the Edinburgh International TV Festival 2022:

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.