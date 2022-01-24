Following the changes, Corrie will air hour-long episodes from 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with Emmerdale now moving into a consistent 7:30pm slot on weekdays.

ITV has announced some key changes to its pre-9pm schedule – including new "super soap" scheduling that will see Emmerdale and Coronation Street air back-to-back in regular slots.

ITV says the new broadcast pattern is intended "to build a strong block of continuing drama" with Managing Director of Media and Entertainment Kevin Lygo explaining that the two soaps are "fundamental" to the channel's continued success.

"The nation’s two most popular continuing dramas, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, are fundamental to the success of ITV, and we know that, as with all dramas, viewers increasingly watch them whenever, and however they choose," he said.

"The new scheduling means that viewers can watch them live on TV in one go in a continuous soap fix, as well as on ITV Hub where they are regularly in the most-watched shows every month."

The new schedule will also see changes to the broadcast of the evening national and international news on ITV, with the programme being extended to an hour (running from 6:30pm to 7:30pm) and increasing its focus on reporting from outside of London.

"As viewing habits rapidly change, live audiences to our national and international news programmes remain remarkably strong," Lygo said. "Our evening news programme reached an impressive 35.6 million viewers in 2021.

"We are very excited to be announcing this investment in what is an important public service strength of ITV - high-quality, impartial, trusted broadcast journalism - at a time when it could not be more important."

According to ITV, the changes will see the biggest expansion of jobs in ITV News in 20 years.

