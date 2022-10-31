The Mirror previously reported that filming on the show would begin "in May" next year, which would align with the show's traditional summer airdate in its previous incarnations.

ITV's upcoming reboot of Big Brother has been delayed until autumn 2023, in order to give the show a more prominent slot once it debuts.

However, when approached by RadioTimes.com, ITV has confirmed reports that owing to an influx of big reality programming in the first half of 2023, the broadcaster has decided to move Big Brother to the autumn.

As previously announced, the show will still air on ITV2 and ITVX, with casting continuing into summer 2023.

Other reality series set to air across ITV's channels in early 2023 include a winter season of Love Island, the second in the show's history, and an all-stars series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, which will be set in South Africa rather than its usual setting of the Australian jungle.

One of the big questions still surrounding the Big Brother reboot is who will host it. Previous hosts Davina McCall and Emma Willis have both said they won't be back, while names including Rylan Clark, AJ Odudu and Dermot O'Leary have all been floated.

For his part, O'Leary has said that his This Morning co-host Alison Hammond should take the role, telling RadioTimes.com: "If she wants to be the next Big Brother presenter, 100 per cent she should be the next Big Brother presenter!"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Earlier this year, ITV's managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo was asked why the broadcaster was reviving the Big Brother format, to which he said that the show was previously "arguably the sort of best thing there’s ever been on television, or most extraordinary thing, that shaped most television afterwards".

The Big Brother revival will air on ITV2 in 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.