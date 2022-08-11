Big Brother narrator says Rylan Clark would be "perfect" host

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Bentley – who has been the voice of Big Brother since 2000 – revealed that he's backing Rylan Clark as the next host.

With Big Brother returning to our screens next year, reality fans can't wait to see who ITV2 will pick to front the reboot – including narrator Marcus Bentley , who is hoping one person in particular gets the call up.

"I will be over the moon if either Davina [McCall] or Rylan [were to host] but on a personal level, Rylan. Rylan is perfect for it," he said.

"I think he just absolutely adores the show. I know he does," he continued. "He's such a talented man as well. He's just a phenomenal presenter so I think he'd be perfect for it."

He added that former presenters Davina McCall and Emma Willis would also be great choices.

"Rylan would be perfect but so would Davina and Emma. Emma seems to have distanced herself from [the show] so whether or not she's decided she wants to move, when the rumours were coming out this year, she was distancing herself from it."

Bentley added that Big Brother producers rang him to let him know that the show was coming back – and it's likely that they also let Rylan know.

"I hope Rylan. I mean he was putting things out on Twitter today, 'I haven't been asked to do it. It's early days.' He's obviously had the same conversation as I have with producers.

"He's like me, just hoping – fingers crossed and all that. There are rumours that they're looking at a new presenter and that's fair enough."

ITV revealed last week that Big Brother would be back on our screens next year, with a new cast of "carefully selected housemates from all walks of life" taking up residence in the iconic reality house.

