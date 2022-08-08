Big Brother 2023 for 'live feed return' with 'house built on airfield'

It's now being claimed that the reboot will relocate from Elstree Studios to a brand new house on a massive airfield in the countryside, returning to our screens in May next year.

ITV delighted fans when it confirmed that Big Brother would be coming to ITV2 and ITVX during last week's Love Island final .

According to Politicalite, the new series will also feature the return of the 24-hour live feed using the new ITVX streaming platform.

The platform is set to be a "complete reimagining" of ITV Hub which will house over 9,000 hours of content for viewers to enjoy without a subscription fee.

Former Big Brother producer Paul Osbourne told the publication that ITVX will use Big Brother Live Feed subscriptions to "boost revenue" for the platform, in a similar vein to the CBS feeds on the US version.

"That's a smart move. We've still got the live feed here in America," he told the website.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment on this report.

ITV recently announced that the show will launch in 2023 on ITV2 and ITVX, with the new run set to feature a cast of "carefully selected housemates from all walks of life" as they take up residence in the famous home for up to six weeks.

ITV continued: "The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

"Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize."

Speaking about the revival, Paul Mortimer, the Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller of ITV2, ITVBe & CITV, said: "This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience.

"We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers."

Big Brother originally aired between 2000 and 2010 on Channel 4, with 11 regular seasons broadcast during that time.

The reboot's presenter has yet to be confirmed, although recent reports have suggested that former hosts Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark are unlikely to be back.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Big Brother will air on ITV2 is 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.